Akwa Ibom Gov’s defection ‘ll unlock more opportunities for South South–Okpebholo

By Titus Akhigbe

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, on his recent and historic defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okpebholo commended Governor Eno’s bold and courageous decision to align with the progressive ideals and national vision of the APC.

This move, he noted, demonstrates a profound commitment to the advancement and development of Akwa Ibom State, ensuring its seamless integration into the federal government’s developmental agenda under the Renewed Hope mantra of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The decision by Governor Umo Eno to join the APC shows his foresight and dedication to the welfare of his people,” Governor Okpebholo noted. “It signifies a strategic alignment that will undoubtedly unlock greater opportunities, foster stronger collaborations, and accelerate the delivery of democratic dividends to the good people of Akwa Ibom State.”

Governor Okpebholo emphasized the importance of unity and synergy between States and the Federal Government for optimal progress. He expressed confidence that Governor Eno’s defection will strengthen the APC’s presence in the South South region and contribute significantly to national cohesion and development.

The Edo State Governor assured his Akwa Ibom counterpart of the unwavering support and cooperation of the Edo State Government and the entire APC family.