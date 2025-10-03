Umo Eno, governor of Akwa Ibom State, has ordered the dissolution of all statutory and non-statutory boards and commissions in the state.

The announcement was made on Thursday in Uyo by Enobong Uwah, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who said the decision takes immediate effect.

According to Uwah, the governor exercised the powers conferred on him by Section 6 of the Statutory Boards (Special Provisions) Law, 2023.

“The governor wishes members of the dissolved boards and commissions well in their future endeavours,” he said.

“The governor commends them for the roles they have played towards achieving the promises contained in the ARISE agenda.”

The SSG directed chairpersons of the defunct agencies to hand over government property in their custody to the most senior officers in their establishments.

Eno had earlier hinted at the move during a media briefing to mark the state’s 37th anniversary in 2024, where he noted that the dissolution of the state executive council and boards should not come as a surprise.

He said the commissioners and appointees had dedicated their time and energy to the state’s development.