Akwa Ibom Gov declares health emergency in state

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has declared a state of emergency on the health sector after reviewing his administration’s healthcare development roadmap.

The move is to accelerate reforms and ensure efficient healthcare delivery in line with the administration’s ARISE agenda.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Aniekan Umanah, disclosed this after the State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Uyo, on Saturday.

Umanah said key directives under the emergency include an expanded upgrade of medical facilities across the state.

He added that the reopening of the healthcare recruitment portal to engage 2,000 workers was approved, with voters’ identity card requirement for applicants waived.

According to him, the governor also directed the upgrading of health training institutions, fresh enrolment of professionals, and the engagement of retired but willing medical personnel on contract.

The commissioner said government also announced the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee, comprising representatives of relevant ministries and agencies.

He explained that the committee would ensure prompt and effective implementation of the emergency measures.

The executive council also proposed a supplementary budget bill of ₦695 billion.

Umanah said the budget comprised ₦125.66 billion for recurrent expenditure and ₦569.33 billion for capital expenditure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state’s main budget earlier stood at ₦995 billion. With the supplementary ₦695 billion, the 2025 budget rises to ₦1.65 trillion.

“The supplementary budget will provide for the new minimum wage, personnel emoluments, and allowances for NYSC members serving within and outside Akwa Ibom.

“It will also address flood and erosion control, complete inflation-affected projects, and fund new infrastructure construction across the state,” Umanah said.

According to him, it will also fund Ibom CNG Mass Transit buses and support newly created Ministries of Sports, Digital Economy, and Humanitarian Services, among others.

He said provisions were also made for the Tree Crop Revolution programme, construction of housing estates, and renovation of the House of Assembly complex.

The commissioner added that capital allocations will also cover the acquisition of a new aircraft for Ibom Air and development of the ARISE Shopping City.