Akwa Ibom Culture & Tourism Commissioner eulogises Miss Akwa Ibom USA

The Commissioner, Ministry of Culture & Tourism, Sir Charles Udoh on Monday received Miss Akwa Ibom in the USA, Kemy Usanga with her entourage on a courtesy visit to his office.

The visit was about seeking the support and endorsement of the Commissioner for Miss Akwa Ibom in the USA to carry out her “Supplies for School” pet project as part of her contribution to society which is about supporting literacy programs for the children with a view to prepare them for leadership roles.

READ ALSO: My wife not bothered about my flirtatious female fans…

Vital among the discussion by the Honorable Commissioner was the impact of the present Government in the area of Tourism attraction made possible, especially with the Ibom Airline which has currently commenced international flights.