Akwa Ibom at 37: A Celebration of unity, peace, progress – Gov. Eno

By Theresa Donatus

As Akwa Ibom State commemorated its 37th anniversary and Nigeria’s 64th independence, the state’s Governor, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to foster unity and peace.

Speaking at a special interdenominational thanksgiving service as part of activities to celebrate the anniversary, themed:“Peace Within Thy Walls and Prosperity Within Thy Palaces” at the International Worship Centre in Uyo, the Governor described Akwa Ibom as a model state in Nigeria, where peace and cooperation transcend political differences.

Governor Eno emphasized the collective spirit of the people of Akwa Ibom, stating, “The joy we have today is seeing all our leaders come together under one roof to celebrate the only one God who created Akwa Ibom State, despite their political parties.”

The event was symbolic of a deeper message: Unity before Politics. For Pastor Umo Eno, the coming together of the state’s leaders transcends political affiliations and reminds citizens that they are first Akwa Ibomites before partisans.

He urged the state’s political class to continue embracing this unified vision, particularly during moments of state events.

The Governor’s sentiment was echoed by the sight of former governors Obong Victor Attah, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Mr. Udom Emmanuel, all seated together. “They have a story to tell, and that is the message: no matter the parties they belong to, it’s inconsequential. We share common humanity, common service. Hunger doesn’t know political parties,” the Governor said.

Governor Umo Eno acknowledged that Akwa Ibom’s progress was made possible by collaboration across party lines, a principle he vows to uphold during his administration.

He Maintained the need for continuous engagement with the Federal Government and national leaders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to ensure that the state’s projects and ambitions come to fruition.

“We move across party lines and work with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and past leaders, seeking their input to the projects of the state. I came as the servant of the people,” the Governor stated.

Pastor Umo Eno expressed gratitude for the creation of the state 37 years ago, thanking General Ibrahim Babangida, whose military administration established Akwa Ibom in 1987 through the former governor Obong victor Attah who is now known as the father of modern Akwa Ibom state.

Reflecting on the state’s formation, the Governor said, “We thank you for your wise thought that gave us Akwa Ibom State. Today, we work for the progress of our state, continuing the legacy of our founding fathers.”

As a pastor, Governor Umo Eno’s leadership is deeply rooted in faith. He extended his appreciation to religious leaders and the entire faith community for their prayers and support, which he credits for the administration’s successes so far. “Let me thank my fathers in faith for all their prayers because this work would not have been successful without prayers and standing firm to build the state together,” he remarked.

The Governor also pledged to complete all projects initiated by his predecessors, aligning his governance with the principles of continuity and progress. His goal, he said, was to lead with humility, placing the interests of the people above all else and focusing on reconciliation, development, and the overall well-being of Akwa Ibom.

Governor Umo Eno urged the people of Akwa Ibom to put aside political differences and continue to build a peaceful, prosperous state. “Akwa Ibom is a model in Nigeria because we put aside political differences and come together as a state,” he said, adding that, while political ideologies may differ, the ultimate goal is to serve the people and create a better future for all.

“Let us build our trust and come together, and there will be no fear of which party is in power or which party is not. Although in Akwa Ibom State , PDP will continue to be in power, we must be sincere with ourselves and work consciously to serve our people,” the Governor asserted.

Various leaders from various spheres of society gathered to reflect on the State’s remarkable progress as the event celebrated the peace, unity, and development, which have been the pillars of the State’s growth.

Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, described the governor, Umo Eno, as a “fisher of men,” recognizing his efforts in uniting the people of Akwa Ibom.

Senator Akpabio, who was represented by his wife, Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, extended greetings from the President of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the National Assembly, praying for continued peace and prosperity in Akwa Ibom.

Reflecting on the historical leadership that has shaped the State, Akpabio expressed profound gratitude to the “father of modern Akwa Ibom,” Former Governor Victor Attah. He credited Attah for his role in appointing him to his cabinet and providing exposure that significantly impacted his political career.

Akpabio also acknowledged all past leaders, emphasizing that the tribes of Akwa Ibom including Ibibio, Oron, Annang, Eket, Ibeno, and Obolo are united as one.

He lauded Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ntenyin Solomon Daniel Etuk, for his humility in accepting the outcome of the traditional constitution and the recently passed bill. According to him, this act of reconciliation brought peace to the State, ending long-standing tussles and divisions.

Former Governor Victor Attah, in his address, expressed satisfaction with the progress Akwa Ibom has made since its creation. Attah praised Governor Umo Eno for his dedication to fostering unity and development across the State, commending the governor’s peace-building initiatives.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Obong Emem Ekperikpe Ekpo, also lauded the State’s journey, describing Governor Eno as the “best thing that has happened to the State.” His remarks reflected a shared sense of optimism about Akwa Ibom’s future, especially regarding peace and development.

In an opening address, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the State, Bishop Christian Nyong, congratulated Governor Eno and the people of Akwa Ibom for their enduring blessings. He praised the leadership, peace, and multidimensional development that have become hallmarks of the State.

The sermon by Rev. Godwin Amaowoh, drawn from Psalm 122:1-9, reinforced the significance of peace as a foundation for prosperity. He admonished the people of Akwa Ibom to remain grateful for the stability and progress they have witnessed, urging them to reject selfish ambitions and promote unity to attract further prosperity.

A notable highlight of the anniversary celebration was the reception of 39 Akwa Ibom children who returned from the maiden edition of the ARISE Edutrip to the United Kingdom. This State Government initiative for public school students from rural areas is aimed at providing educational opportunities and exposure to global experiences, signifying Governor Eno’s commitment to uplifting the educational sector.

In his vote of thanks, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwah, thanked the Governor for his commitment to implementing his campaign promises. He noted that the administration had made significant strides in ensuring peace and unity, promising that even greater things would follow.

The 37th-anniversary celebrations of Akwa Ibom showcased the strong bonds of peace, unity, and growth. Leaders from various sectors applauded the strides made by Governor Umo Eno in steering the State towards prosperity, with all acknowledging that the future holds even greater promise for the people of Akwa Ibom.