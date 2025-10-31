Akpoti-Uduaghan: my invitation to Akpabio was procedural, not personal

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi central, has said her invitation to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other lawmakers for the commissioning of projects in Kogi was in line with legislative procedure.

On Thursday, Akpoti-Uduaghan invited Akpabio and other lawmakers to the event, two months after returning from suspension.

The senator, who marks her second year in office this week, said she wrote to the senate through the presiding officer for the letter to be read on the floor “in keeping with parliamentary custom.”

“Today, as is customary for announcements of such nature, I wrote a letter to the Senate through the presiding officer to the Senate President to read on the floor.

“I put out the invitation so it wouldn’t seem like I was celebrating in isolation. I’m a progressive person.

“Even with ongoing court cases, I continue to carry out my duties in the chamber and follow proper procedures,” she said in a statement.

The lawmaker added that her decision “reflected her commitment to due process and institutional respect,” noting that her celebration was about public service, not personal recognition.

The procedural invitation follows a period of conflict between the two. On February 20, Akpoti-Uduaghan engaged Akpabio in a heated debate over seating arrangements.

She later accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, a claim the senate president denied and the senate subsequently suspended her for six months on March 6.

Since her return to the legislative chamber on September 24, the senator has gradually re-engaged in legislative activities.

On October 18, she attended a legislative retreat and, on Thursday, sponsored a bill seeking to establish a National Centre for Autism.