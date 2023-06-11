Akpabio will shape Nigeria’s future for the better – South-South leaders

…Move to stop Yari, Kalu, others

By Nosa Àkeñzua

South-South leaders on weekend called on Senators-Elect to better understand what is at stake and to have an enhanced commitment to work for the victory of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

‘’Nigerians are looking to Senator Godswill Akpabio for leadership. They are looking to him for strength. The former Akwa Ibom State governor is in a unique position in his political career, with a unique set of experiences and insights for this moment in history. He has the skills and experiences to bring about meaningful change in the country.

The leaders also described Akpabio as a genuine patriot.

‘’We need a tested, seasoned, wise, strong, courageous, steady hand on the throttle. We need an experienced leader to have a firm hand on the controls. That is why we need Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President’’.

The leaders under the aegis of the South-South Front (SSF) praised Akpabio for serving remarkably during his first term in the National Assembly.

In a statement by the Chairman SSF, Chief John Harry, the leaders urged Abdulaziz Yari, Orji Uzor Kalu and others to throw in the towel.

‘’Senator Godswill Akpabio has become a force of nature in the country’s ruling party. His persistent and gritty determination projected confidence. He is the favourite. You can feel it in the country’’.

The prominent South-South leaders applauded Akpabio for growing stronger in the face of obstacles and opposition, setting the Niger Delta on a better course for the future.

‘’Senator Godswill Akpabio took the job of leading the Niger Delta through one of the most trying and difficult periods of change the region has known. He will move the Senate in a new direction and help to shape Nigeria’s future for the better’’.

The leaders also praised Akpabio for his understanding of issues and flexibility in thought.

‘’Senator Godswill Akpabio is a thoughtful person, a man of sound judgement. As minister, he made a positive difference in a lot of ways. As governor, the list of his accomplishments is pretty solid’’.

The statement underscored credibility, integrity, Akpabio’s personality, and personal history.

The statement also emphasized faith, strength, composure, leadership and guidance.

‘’ Senator Godswill Akpabio is engaging, has a great sense of humour and is a strongly devoted family man’’.

Akpabio, a sincerely pleasant man with a bright smile and a winsome personality, is expected to be the country’s next senate president.

