Akpabio vows to tackle Infrastructural decay in Ini council area

BY ISAAC JOB

The Senatorial candidate on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has promised to address infrastructural deficiency in Ini Council Area of the state if elected in next month National Assembly election .

Akpabio who won at the Supreme Court to remain on the ballot for the election has promised to work with a federal agency, Border Communities Development Commission to tackle poor amenities in the area.

Speaking during the ongoing ward tour of all local government areas in the Senatorial District, Akpabio disclosed that there is a federal Agency known as Border Communities Development Commission committed to the development of border areas adding that no border community has benefitted from the agency in the state.

Akpabio assured the Senatorial district that he will return to the Red Chambers with knowledge and experience to help the people.

He said many politicians do not know the existence of the border communities development commission and could not use it to benefit the people living in the border areas in various senatorial districts across the nation.

He promised to leverage on his experience and vast contact to bring federal presence to Ini Local Government Area especially Usuk Ukwok which is a border community.

“I will use my experience to tap from federal agencies and change the fortunes of border communities in my senatorial district,” he said.

