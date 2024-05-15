Akpabio speaks on democracy in Africa

Akpabio, who spoke yesterday during a courtesy visit by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Mongtgomery, and his delegation to the Senate leadership at the National Assembly in Abuja, called upon the United Kingdom government to provide assistance in furthering the development of democracy in Nigeria.

Akpabio emphasized the shared history between the two countries and expressed Nigeria’s appreciation for the UK’s contribution in enhancing democratic practices, not only within Nigeria but also across Africa.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media/Communication, Anietie Ekongthe, the Senate leadership expressed their delight in aligning with the UK and their eagerness to learn from their experiences to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement said: “Ours is a nascent democracy, we are still at a learning point. Even the advanced democracies are still grappling with some challenges.

“We are learning to run. And we can assure you that standing on the shoulders of a giant like the United Kingdom, we can only get better.

“The 10th Senate has a very robust legislative agenda that is people-centered. Whether it is in the area of the economy, whatever laws we will make must have the welfare of the people of Nigeria in mind. Whether it is in the area of infrastructure, it must be to the benefit of the people.

“We also believe strongly in collaboration. We must exchange ideas in the best practices of democracy. We must bring most of the anachronistic laws and acts of parliament in tandem with modern realities.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and delegation of British High Commission

Akpabio informed the delegation that the 10th Assembly, under his leadership, would still amend the Electoral Act to ensure that every vote counts.

On his part, the British High Commissioner, Montgomery, expressed that he visited the Senate due to the enduring partnership between the British High Commission and the National Assembly. He also mentioned that they had previously backed several matters related to democratic principles in Nigeria.

“We came to share ideas with the Senate and to understand the vision and priorities of the 10th National Assembly. The UK and Nigeria have a longstanding relationship, and we have incredibly strong people-to-people links between our countries.

“We have very significant connections between our democracies and our democratic institutions. We have many Nigerians working in the UK and many of our people working here.

“We are bound together by families, friendships, business and people-to-people links. That is why the UK has a large diplomatic mission here,” he said