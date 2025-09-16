Akpabio: Nigeria needs the church’s moral compass to guide governance

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, has said Nigeria’s political leadership cannot function effectively without the moral guidance of the church.

He said this on Sunday at the opening of the second plenary session of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Obot Akara, Akwa Ibom State.

Akpabio noted that the church remains the nation’s conscience and a partner in governance.

“No parliament, however mighty, can govern a people without their soul. And the soul of a nation is nurtured by the church. Thus the Psalmist proclaims: ‘Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,’” he said.

He stressed that pulpit and parliament, altar and assembly, should not be viewed as rivals but allies working for the common good.

“Faith and governance are not enemies but allies, marching together for the good of the people.

“The voice of conscience must never be silent, and the hand of government must never be deaf to wisdom from the altar,” he added.

Akpabio cited examples from Poland, Latin America, and South Korea, where church–state collaboration has helped promote democracy, social justice, and prosperity.

He also praised the Nigerian church for resisting military rule, recalling the roles of late Archbishop Gabriel Ganaka and Cardinal Anthony Okogie during the years of dictatorship.

The Senate President said the 10th National Assembly has been legislating with conscience, pointing to laws on student loans, minimum wage, and tariff controls as efforts to improve citizens’ welfare.

“As president of the senate, I pledge before you that we shall continue to stand with the church in this sacred work. Your voice is not ornamental, it is essential; your counsel is not optional, it is indispensable,” he said.

Akpabio urged Nigerians to remain patient with government reforms, saying true nation-building requires sacrifice and collaboration.

“A nation is like a mighty cathedral — it is not raised overnight, but stone by stone, prayer by prayer, hand by hand,” he said, while calling for unity and renewed hope in the country.