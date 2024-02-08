Akpabio mourns late SPC chieftain, Cairo Ojougbo

By Tunde Opalana

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described the sudden death of a chieftain of the APC and former Executive Director of Projects in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, as shocking and a huge loss to the people of the Niger Delta Region and the entire country.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted the Senate President as saying, “the late Ojougboh as a member of the House of Representatives, contributed in no small way, his quota to the development of his people as their representative from 2003 -2007. He was the true voice of the people of Agbor, who ensured were seen and heard in the national scheme of things.”

Akpabio recalled the contributions of the Agbor-born politician to the development of the Niger Delta Region, when he occupied the office of the Executive Director Projects in the NDDC, while he superintendent over the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

According to Akpabio, on behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial and the Senate, I commiserate with the Ojougboh family of Agbor, the government and people of Delta State, on this painful demise of a notable and committed son of Agbor. I pray to God to grant his wife, children and those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”