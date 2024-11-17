Akpabio mourns Lagbaja, says Nigeria lost a fine officer

By Tunde Opalana

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, as a fine officer, who gave his all for the territorial security and unity of the country.

Akpabio said he received the news of the death of the late military chief with shock, few days after he had spoken with the president and was upbeat about his return to office.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio saying, “I received the news of the death of the late Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, with shock. His death, coming at a time the country needed his wealth of experience in tackling and bringing to an end insecurity in some parts of the country, is a huge loss to the country and the security community.

“He was a fine, committed and dedicated officer, who served the country with all his might, even at the risk of paying the supreme price.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I commiserate with the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCON, the military community, the larger Lagbaja family on this great loss.

“I pray that Almighty Allah, grants his wife, children, colleagues and those who knew him, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss and also grant the soul of the departed gallant officer Aljanah firdaus.”