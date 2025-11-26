Akpabio leads senators on condolence visit to late senator Okechukwu Ezea’s family

Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, on Tuesday led a Senate delegation to condole with the family of Senator Okechukwu Ezea who died on 18th November, 2025.

The Senate had earlier adjourned Tuesday plenary to allow Senators pay the condolence visit to the Abuja home of the Senator who until his death represented Enugu North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate.

In his remarks, Akpabio told the family members that the visit was to identify with them in time of grieving and mourning and to let them know that they were not alone.

The Senate President remarked further: “It is not always a very good experience to stay with a colleague for over two years, see each other daily, see him more than family members and then all of a sudden he vanishes just like that.

“We are gathered here in our numbers to commiserate with your family and to let you know that you are not alone in mourning your late husband, father, brother and your late uncle, Distinguished Senator Esea.

“For the brief period that we have interacted with him in the Senate, he was a man of peace. He was a man who related with his colleagues with dignity and respect.

“You can imagine the shock when we heard of his demise because there was never a time he walked into the chamber and showed that he was sick in any form. But the news came suddenly that he has passed on.”

Responding, son of the late Senator, Jideofor Ezea thanked the Senate President and his entourage for the visit adding that the family would always remember the gesture.

He appreciated the lawmakers for their words of encouragement and prayers which he said had given them comfort.