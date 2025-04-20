Akpabio, Kalu, Adeola Felicitate Christians At Easter

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio has felicitated Christians at Easter – urging individuals to promote love and unity for Nigeria’s progress.

He made the remarks in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Saturday.

Enjoining Christians and indeed Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration of Easter to eschew political, religious and ethnic biases – Akpabio also appealed to those perpetrating mass killings across the country to respect the sacredness of human life. He appealed to all to show love instead of hatred while abandoning their evil ways for peace to reign in Nigeria.

His words; “While I congratulate the Christian faithful for successfully completing the 40-day Lenten fast and now celebrating another Easter, I wish to appeal that we all show love to one another irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliation. I also urge our Christian brothers and sisters to emulate Jesus Christ’s spirit of humility, love, and sacrifice. We are all created in the image of God Almighty and nothing should make us discriminate against another human being.

“For those who have taken to killing fellow human beings, maiming others and destroying property, I appeal that they respect the sacredness of human life. Easter is a period of love and I hope the atmosphere that permeates this season would cause them to jettison their evil ways, turn a new leaf and embrace peace.

“I encourage all Nigerians to use the occasion of this celebration of Easter to reach out to those who are in need, especially victims of the senseless Killings across the nation. May we never be tired of sharing and making sacrifices for one another”.

The Senate President also tasked Christians not to relent in their prayers after Easter but to continue seeking God’s intervention in the affairs of the nation. “Continue to offer prayers for leaders at every level in the country and God helping us, our nation will be better off.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and entire National Assembly, I wish you all a peaceful, loving and blissful Easter celebration,” he concluded.

In a related development, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Christian faithful, at Easter. He called on everyone to reflect on the values of love, sacrifice and unity that define the Easter season.

In a message released to mark the 2025 Easter celebration weekend, Kalu noted that Easter is a period of sober reflection and spiritual renewal. It further offers a unique opportunity for Christians to re-dedicate themselves to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“Easter is not just a celebration; it is a deep reminder of the victory of light over darkness, hope over despair, and love over hate. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the foundation of our faith as Christians, and it teaches us that even in the face of trials and tribulations, there is hope for a better tomorrow,” Senator Kalu stated.

The lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians of all religious and ethnic backgrounds, pointing out that no nation can thrive in an atmosphere of division and intolerance.

According to the former governor of Abia State who doubles as the Chairman, Senate Committee on South East Development Commission – Nigeria’s diversity remains its greatest strength and leaders at all levels must rise above sentiments to foster unity and national development.

He also used the opportunity to advise Nigerians to pray for the country’s progress, particularly as the nation continues to grapple with economic and security challenges.

“As we celebrate Easter, I urge all Nigerians – regardless of religious or political affiliation – to pray for our dear country. We must come together to rebuild trust, strengthen institutions, and support policies that promote economic recovery, peace, and social justice. Our collective efforts are key to the Nigeria of our dreams,” he added.

The Senator further called on the Christian community in Abia North and beyond to continue to be ambassadors of peace, compassion, and righteousness, adding that their lifestyle should reflect the true essence of Christ’s teachings.

He ended his message with prayers for peace, prosperity, and divine blessings upon Nigeria, Abia State, and the entire Christian community.

“May the spirit of Easter fill our hearts with renewed hope and purpose. I wish all Christians a joyful and blessed celebration,” Kalu said.

Delivering his 2025 Easter Message to his constituents and other Nigerians, Senator Solomon Adeola appealed to all Christians to practice the Christian virtues of sacrifice, patience, love and abiding faith for a better tomorrow as exemplified in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. He stressed that it is not possible to develop any society where the Christian virtues of love, sacrifices for one another, patience and hope for a better future are scarce commodities.

As Christians globally celebrate Easter, symbolizing the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the parliamentarian who is also the Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations admonished all Nigerians to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and the Nigeria nation as the administration continues to implement the Renewed Hope Agenda to lay a solid foundation for a prosperous and secure future.

“As you are aware the incumbent administration of President Tinubu at the national level and all APC controlled states are implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda which is positioning Nigeria on the right trajectory of positive economic development.

“President Tinubu has so far shown courage in doing what is right for the nation at this time and I have no doubt that we will be seeing more dividends of democracy soon. In addition to joining efforts at resolving our economic and security challenges in whatever capacity, I call on all to pray for the President during the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and beyond.” he stated.

Encouraging Nigerians to remain hopeful and support Government’s efforts in the challenge of building a better society devoid of rampant insecurity and economic deprivations – Senator Adeola rationalise that as the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ opened a window for salvation of sinners to make heaven, there is hope for a better Nigeria for all with hard work and prayers.