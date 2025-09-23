Akpabio is not more of a senator than I am, Natasha says after resumption

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, has criticised Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, over her suspension from the National Assembly.

She declared that he is not more of a senator than she is.

On Tuesday, September 23, Akpoti-Uduaghan reclaimed her office hours after officials unlocked it following her six-month suspension by the Senate.

“It is so unfortunate that we will have a National Assembly being run by such a dictator. It is totally unacceptable.

“In everything, sometimes it is good to push the institution to the test. We can’t cower down in the face of injustice. No one is more Nigerian than us.

“Senator Akpabio is not more of a senator than I am. He is not the governor of this place, yet he treated me as if I were a servant or domestic staff in his house,” she said while addressing journalists after settling in her office.

The Kogi senator said she had resumed her duties and made it clear that she did not apologise to the Senate.

“It’s amazing what we had to survive. And I give God Almighty the glory and my deepest appreciation to the good people of Kogi Central, Kogi State, and Nigeria at large,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said.

She appreciated her husband and children for their support.

She also noted that her suspension did not deter her from carrying out her responsibilities.

“And even though we have been illegally suspended, not a day have I hesitated in effectively carrying out my duties as a senator of Kogi Central to the very best of my capacity.

“I have never, not one day went by without me looking out for opportunities, either in terms of bringing infrastructure or projects to my people, and even jobs wherever I could. Because I didn’t want them to suffer, you know, the neglect and the vacuum that was created by this injustice.”

Background

The senator was suspended for six months in March, stopping her from taking part in any activities of the 10th Senate.

Her suspension followed a protest against Akpabio’s decision to reassign her seat on February 20.

Although the suspension was due to end in September, she could not immediately return because of court cases and opposition from Senate leaders.

On July 4, the Federal High Court in Abuja declared the suspension excessive and unconstitutional.

After the ruling, Akpoti-Uduaghan informed the Senate of her plan to resume work, but the National Assembly rejected her request.