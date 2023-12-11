Akpabio hints at PDP Governor, 2 senators who may join APC

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has hinted that some senators and governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may dump the opposition party and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Akpabio jokingly made the disclosure during his remark at his birthday celebration organised for him at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

According to the Senate President, very soon, the incumbent Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, Senator Aminu Tambuwal from Sokoto and Senator Natacha Akpoti-Uduaghan will all become prospective members of the APC family.

He said, “I envision a greater Nigeria under Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. And I want to thank all the political parties that are here for voting for our president across party lines. It is the same way we are running the Senate. The Senate is across party lines.

“Even the governor of this state (Eno of Akwa Ibom) has yet to join the APC; can you imagine that? I am just telling you something, but he is already seated very close to the wife of the vice president of Nigeria and is seated very close to the wife of the president of Nigeria and still stays close to the governor of Cross Rivers state, who is APC.

“And Governor Tambuwal, now Senator Tambuwal, is standing very close to me. What that means is that very soon, we will all become one family.”