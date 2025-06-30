Akpabio hails Anaba on his re-election as NGE president

By Tunde Opalana

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has congratulated Vanguard Newspapers Editor, Mr. Eze Anaba on his re-election as the President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh described Anaba’s re-election as a vote of confidence.

The Senate President said Eze Anaba is an astute professional whose adherence to the ethics of the journalism profession have earned him inimitable confidence from his colleagues and the Nigerian public.

He said the Senate and indeed the National Assembly under his chairmanship is committed to promoting good governance through free speech and ready to collaborate with the Guild to foster a seamless dissemination of information in the country.

Akpabio praised Anaba’s dedication, commitment and professionalism, describing him as a “square peg in a square hole”.

He urged the NGE to work with other stakeholders to rid the profession of quacks and fake news journalists, who constitute a nuisance to the public stressing that journalism is a noble profession, which must be free from peddlers.

The Senate President also commended Anaba’s leadership and wished him and the newly elected NGE national officers a successful tenure.

On behalf of my family, the 10th Senate and indeed the National Assembly, I wish to heartily congratulate Mr. Eze Anaba and the newly elected executive of the NGE. I wish you all a successful tenure.