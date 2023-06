Former Akwa Ibom state governor, Godswill Akpabio, has been elected the President of the 10th Nigerian Senate.

He defeated his closest rival, Abdul-Aziz Yari, former Zamfara state governor.

READ ALSO: Ex-Speaker Dogara gets commendations from Constituents.

Akpabio polled a total of 63 votes to defeat Yari who secured 46 votes.

The election took place this morning June 13.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com