Akpabio, Deputy Speaker, Obi mourn Access Bank CEO, Wigwe

By Tunde Opalana, Tom Okpe

As Nigerians from different walks of life continue to mourn the death of the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holding, Mr Herbert Wigwe, President of the Senate,Godswill Akpabio, deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi also condoled with Nigerians over the national loss.

Mr Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son died in a helicopter crash in California, USA Saturday.

Akpabio in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh described the death of Mr Wigwe as a big loss not only to the Nigerian banking and finance industry where he held sway, but also to the country as a whole.

According to Senator Akpabio “I received with shock the news of the passing of Mr Wigwe and some of his family members in a helicopter crash in the USA. Mr Wigwe’s contribution to the growth of Nigerian banking industry and indeed the economy of the country were exemplary and commendable.

“In his chosen career he exhibited a high level of professionalism and unmatched leadership which marked him out as a true patriot. He was a man of integrity who never believed in cutting corners to achieve success in business.

“His vision in establishing a world class university, Wigwe University, to cater for the educational development of the country will be cherished as a memento for his love for Nigeria.

“On behalf of the the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I offer our condolences to the Wigwe family, the Board and Management of Access Bank, the Governor of Rivers State, the President and Commander-.in-chief ofhttps://web.facebook.com/dailytimesnigeria the Armed Forces of Federal Republic of Nigeria for losing such a great son, iconic entrepreneur a serial investor at such a time that our country needs his services the most.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased while we urge Nigerians to uphold the values of integrity, commitment, and professionalism that he embodied throughout his remarkable career,” the statement said.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Kalu in a statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu on Sunday, described the deaths as shocking, devastating, heart-wrenching and tragic.

The Deputy Speaker said: “Wigwe was a fine gentleman and thorougbrred professional who significantly, impacted the finance and business climate, surely, Nigeria’s corporate world will greatly miss him.”

Commiserating with the deceased families, friends and loved ones, Kalu also prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Wigwe, the Group CEO of Access Bank, alongside his wife and son as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, and others in a helicopter crash in the USA.

“Wigwe was a visionary, who significantly, impacted our nation’s banking sector. His death is indeed a tragic loss to our finance industry.

“My sincere prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones in this difficult time. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and may the souls of the departed find eternal peace in the Lord,” Kalu said.

Also, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi expressed shock at the death of Herbert and others .

Writing about the deceased in his X handle on Unday, Obi said: “I’m deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of my dear friend, Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Holdings, along with his wife and son, and another close friend, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former group chairman of NGX Group.

“This loss is profoundly felt across the nation.

“I first met Herbert, during his early days, on the brink of starting his marital journey. I vividly remember assisting him in preparing for his traditional wedding and being there for the ceremony with his wife, Chizoba, from Achina, Anambra State.

‘Since then, I’ve maintained a connection to his endeavors in my own modest ways.

“Herbert, a determined and forward-thinking individual, led Access Bank to new heights, following his brother Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

“His noteworthy contributions extended beyond the professional realm, with commendable philanthropic efforts in health and education, exemplified by the establishment of Wigwe University, showcasing his deep commitment to education as a driver of development.

“The loss of such an exceptional individual reminds us of life’s fleeting nature, encouraging us to live with a purpose that contributes to the betterment of humanity.

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Herbert, his beloved wife, his son, and all those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash.

‘May God grant them eternal rest and provide strength to Herbert’s family, Access Holdings, and all of us, mourning this irreplaceable loss,” he added.