Akpabio, Barau, Lawan mourn Akeredolu, Na’Abba

By Haruna Salami

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau and the President of the 9th Senate Ahmed Lawan have mourned the deaths of the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu and the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

In separate condolence messages, the trio said Nigeria has lost great men who have contributed immensely to the country’s development.

President of the Senate, Senator Godwill Akpabio, CON has expressed shock over the death of Ondo state governor, Chief Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, CON, SAN, describing him as “A nationalist and the Iroko of the Sunshine state”

Akpabio, in a condolence message, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh said Akeredolu was a leader that knew his onions and was indeed the Iroko of Ondo state as he defended the state with all his strength as governor.

The Senate President eulogized the late governor whom he said spent his active life fighting for justice, fairness and equity adding that as a nationalist, “Akeredolu believed in true federalism, which he pursued with passion and vigour”.

“I am sad that we have to lose Chief Rotimi Akeredolu this early in life. He was a leader that placed the interest of his people above every other consideration. He was a man of integrity and strong conviction with a strict work ethos and never paid lip service to the welfare of the people of the state.

“He was a fearless lawyer who spoke truth to power regardless of whose ox was gored. As governor, Chief Akeredolu left his footprints in the sands of history, executing landmark projects and implementing people-oriented policies that earned him a second term in office. A man of style, Chief Akeredolu was obsessed with excellence.

Similarity, Akpabio has expressed deep sadness at the death of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

Na’Ábba, who died in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja at the age of 65 was truly a true democrat.

READ ALSO: Heartland target first win against Remo Stars

Akpabio said “On behalf of my family and the entire National Assembly, it is with intense sadness that I received the news of the shocking death of the second speaker of the House of Representatives of the 4th Republic, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Ábba, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023, in Abuja”.

He described the former speaker as a patriot, selfless politician, and true democrat who sacrificed his ambition by repelling dictatorship and instituting the independence of the legislature.

“I am indeed saddened at the news of the death of Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba, a patriot, a true democrat, a courageous and selfless politician, who staked his exalted position in the fight against dictatorship to preserve the independence of the Legislature and foster national development.

On his part, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin has mourned former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba, who died on Wednesday, at the age of 65.

Senator Barau, in a condolence message, prayed to Allah SWT to grant the late Speaker Jannatul Firdausi and all those he left behind the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Senator Barau, while extolling the late Speaker, said the deceased was a parliamentarian par excellence, who promoted and defended legislative independence during his era as the Speaker of the House of Representatives between July and June 2003.

The Deputy Senate President who chaired the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation during Na’Abba’s tenure, said the deceased was committed to the concept of separation of powers, protection of the rule of law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during his tenure.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our late brother, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba. May Allah SWT grant him Jannatul Firdausi and give all of us that he left behind the strength to bear this irreparable loss. He was a patriotic Nigerian par excellence who lived and worked for the development of our beloved country.

“Throughout his tenure as speaker of the House of Representatives and even after he promoted and defended the country’s Constitution. This was what endeared the late Speaker to all” he said.

In his condolence message, the ex-Senate President, Ahmed Lawan mourned the demise of both Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

Lawan said the deaths of both leaders have left a void in the political and governance landscape of the nation.

He described Akeredolu as a visionary leader whose commitment to the prosperity of Ondo state was evident in his numerous achievements.

According to the former Senate President, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, on the other hand, was a strong advocate for democracy who played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s democratic governance during the time he held sway as Speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003.

The statement reads, “It is with great sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I mourn the passing of two distinguished leaders: Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba. Their deaths have left an irreparable void in the political and governance landscape of our nation.

“Governor Akeredolu, a true son of Ondo State, was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the service of his people. His unwavering commitment to the progress and prosperity of Ondo State was evident in his numerous achievements, including the infrastructural development projects, economic initiatives, and agricultural reforms he implemented during his tenure. His leadership and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

“Former Speaker Na’Abba, a respected statesman and a strong advocate for democracy, served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s democratic governance. His principled stand against corruption and his dedication to the rule of law earned him widespread admiration. His contributions to our democracy will always be remembered.

“The passing of these two great leaders is a reminder of the transient nature of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and associates of Governor Akeredolu and Former Speaker Na’Abba. Their legacies will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew them.”