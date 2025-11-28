Akpabio assures Police retirees of exit from Contributory Pension scheme 

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Thursday assured protesting police officers who have been keeping vigil at the gate of the National Assembly for being under the Contributory Pension Scheme, that their problem is over.

He assured the leadership of the retirees that the issue would be given a speedy hearing and concur with the House of Representatives, which had earlier passed the bill.

Akpabio gave the promise while receiving in courtesy the leadership of the retired police officers in his office on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the Senate President, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying, ” the policy, from what you have told us, was not well thought out. But take it that you have to disperse from the gate, that problem as far as the law is concerned is over.

” On Tuesday next week, we will concour with what the House of Representatives have done and produce an Act exiting you from the Scheme. I know that President Bola Tinubu, being a listening President would sign it into law. The Scheme is certainly not good for the security personnel.

” If the Military, DSS, NIA and other had exited, I see no reason why the Police should remain while those in the echelon of the service, are out of it. You all fought insecurity together. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. We will ensure that the Scheme is same from the IG to the last Constable.

“Sometines our country is fantastic in copying policies and not thinking out the implications if implemented and if that was done, many of you wouldn’t have died. We always compare oranges with apples.”

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the retirees, CSP Mannir Lawal Zaria, thanked the Senate President for granting them access to see him in his office, adding that they were upbeat that their problems would be looked into with dispatch.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele in his vote of thanks, appreciated the Senate President for showing instant interest in the plight of the retirees.