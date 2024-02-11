Akpabio assures Akwa Ibom Governor of FG support on development 

By Tunde Opalana

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State of the readiness of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration and the National Assembly to support its development plans, aimed at making lives meaningful for the people.

Akpabio gave the assurance on Sunday, while speaking at the Special Thanksgiving Service, organised by the state government to thank God for the Supreme Court victory of Governor Umo Enoh, with the theme: My Heart Rejoiceth In The Lord,” held at the All Nations Christian Ministry International, Eket Akwa Ibom State.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Jackson Udom, quoted the President of the Senate as saying, “elections are over, governance has started and that is why we are here to show our support for the government and the people of Akwa Ibom State. Let me assure you of the total support of President Bola Tinubu and the 10th Senate towards the development of Akwa Ibom State.”

Akpabio noted that,” the Federal Government is ready to partner with the state government in the provision of affordable housing and good road network. The President has discussed with us on the need to bring more industries to Akwa Ibom State. You are more advantaged than others because you speak the same language as the President.”

“When they come, please release lands to them for development because it is the Akwa Ibom children that would be the ultimate beneficiaries of the projects. Forget about political parties because they are mere vehicles to gaining powers for the development of the people, Akpabio said.”

He advised Governor Eno to be wary of politicians whose stock in trade is to place an imaginary wedge between political office holders for pecuniary benefits, saying, “those fanning the embers of division in the state between us are political jobbers. Don’t listen to them. Listen to all shades of opinion and be⁰ careful of those who come in to say things that will divide the state.”

Akpabio lauded Governor Eno for returning to thank God over his victory at the Election Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

” I thank you for coming back to where it all started, to thank God for the various victories you had from the Tribunal to the Supreme Court. I have accepted you as my Governor and I am ready to support you to succeed. We heard you are thanking God and we said we must join you. By thanking God, you are provoking Him to do more for you”. “

He disclosed that, “it is not easy for a Senate President to work together with his state governor, even in the same party, not to talk of belonging to different parties like us. Our working together for the good of Akwa Ibom people is because we both fear God.”

Earlier in his speech, Governor Umo Eno, thanked Akpabio and his entourage which include his wife, Mrs Ekaette Unoma Godswill Akpabio and seven Senators, for coming to thank God with him, saying,” your presence today, speaks more than voice. We can fellowship, work and pray together because this is Akwa Abasi Ibom State”.

According to him, ” how lovely is it for brethren to dwell together in unity. It was necessary we came back here to say thank you. I am standing here today through the help of men and endorsement of God. I came in here as a Pastor, my prayer is that I leave here as a Pastor.”

He lauded President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio for not interfering in the Supreme Court processes, but allowed the Justices of the Supreme Court to dispense justice.