Akintoye: We’re working to stop Sunday Igboho’s extradition to Nigeria

Leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Banji Akintoye, has confirmed the arrest of freedom fighter Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, in Benin Republic.

Akintoye said he received the information on Monday night, adding that plans are already underway to provide him with reliable legal services to prevent his extradition to Nigeria.

Akintoye said the plans are being made alongside other Yoruba patriots who are immediately available,

In a statement personally signed by him, Akintoye called on all Yoruba people within and beyond the shores of Nigeria to come out and ensure that their ancestral land is not defeated by invaders.

He alleged that some people are trying to suppress or even eliminate Sunday Igboho because he stood up to defend his kinsmen, women and children who are being massively killed and raped in their ancestral homeland.

“I received last night the troubling information that Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Igboho, had been arrested at the Cotonou Airport.

“Fortunately, the Benin Republic is reliably a land of law where the authorities responsibly obey the law. We have secured the services of a leading and highly respected lawyer whom we can confidently rely on.

“What the situation now calls for is that the Yoruba nation at home and in Diaspora must stand strong, and resolve that neither Sunday Igboho nor any other Yoruba person will henceforth be subjected to inhuman or dehumanizing treatment of any kind.

“We Yoruba nation is, by the grace of God, a very strong nation. We must rise now to show that strength.

“For a start, we must all see to it now that Sunday Ighoho will get his freedom back so as to be able to move and operate as a free person. We all know he has committed no crime.

“We know, furthermore, that for the protection of his people who are being brutalized, he has joined hands with many of his brethren to take the legally-appropriate step, namely to seek the intervention of the International Criminal Court”, Akintoye said.