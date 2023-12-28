Akeredolu’s son speaks on burial plans

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Jnr, son of the late governor of Ondo State, has opened up on the cause of his father’s death.

Akeredolu Jnr, in a statement he issued on Wednesday evening, disclosed that his father died after a long battle with prostrate cancer.

Late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who also shared same name with his son, was said to have died at a German hospital.

Akeredolu Jnr maintained that his late father died in his sleep.

“He [Governor Akeredolu] died peacefully departed in his sleep at a Hospital in Germany, where he was undergoing treatment for protracted prostate cancer,” the late governor’s son said.

“While we are deeply saddened and devastated by his departure, we find solace in the understanding that as he transitions to eternity, he will be guided by the benevolent hands of the angels of light, with whom he resided during his remarkable and fruitful journey on Earth.

“During this challenging time, we sincerely appreciate everyone who has stood by us and extended their support since the news broke. We humbly request your prayers and support, while also asking for privacy as we navigate through this trying period.

“Details regarding the burial arrangements will be announced by the family and the State Government in due course,” he added.