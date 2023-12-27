Akeredolu’s Demise: Ondo governor’s office deserted, offices shut

Following the news of the death of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, which filtered into the state in the early hours of Wednesday, the atmosphere around the Governor’s Office in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, can be best described as pensive.

Although no official statement has been made by the government regarding the demise of the governor, multiple sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the demise of Akeredolu.

The late governor had for long been battling leukemia, a blood cancer disease which finally led to his passing.

The bustling seat of power in Alagbaka has now become deserted, despite it being the first working day after the Christmas holidays.

During a visit by DAILY POST to the state secretariat, only security agents were seen stationed at the entrance of the governor’s office, adding to the sombre atmosphere.

Most of the offices in the secretariat were locked in the absence of the revealing loss and grief that have enveloped the state.

Also, the mood at Oja Oba market, a popular market in the state, was tense as the news reached traders in the Akure metropolis.

At the markets, confusion and disbelief were evident on the faces of the people, who expressed shock and sadness over the sudden demise of the governor.

The situation was the same at Isinkan and Nepa neighbourhood markets and within the Akure metropolis generally, as people gathered in groups to discuss the development.