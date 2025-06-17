Akabanga Lagos becomes exclusive distributor of Rwanda’s Iconic Chili Oil in Nigeria

By Godwin Anyebe

Akabanga officially became the sole distributor of Akabanga Chili Oil in Nigeria, following its 100% acquisition of Akabanga 4U Limited. This marks a major milestone for the brand’s expansion in West Africa’s largest consumer market.

Crafted in Rwanda by the renowned Sina Gérard / Entreprise Urwibutso, Akabanga Chili Oil is a premium blend of yellow African habanero peppers, sunseed oil, and natural spices. Available in 20ml and 100ml bottles, the chili oil is cherished for its distinct smoky, earthy flavour and versatility, perfect as a condiment or cooking oil across a variety of local and international dishes.

With this acquisition, Akabanga Lagos is launching an aggressive dealer mobilisation campaign across Nigeria’s 36 states, aimed at boosting nationwide availability and visibility of the product.

“Nigerians are known for their love of flavour-packed, spicy food, and Akabanga hits the right note with just a few drops,” said Temitope Mudabai, Founder of Akabanga Lagos. “This acquisition is a dream realised. Having championed this product in Nigeria for years, we are honored to now lead its national distribution. Fondly called Rwanda’s little secret, we’re excited to help more Nigerians discover its magic.”

Mr. Sina Gerard, Founder and Managing Director of Sina Gérard /Entreprise Urwibutso commented, “Nigeria boasts one of the largest consumer markets in Africa and is well known for its mouthwatering and diverse gastronomy. We are excited to partner with Akabanga Lagos to introduce this delicious tasting product to the market and we are confident that our product will feel right at home here in Nigeria”.

Akabanga Lagos is set to deepen market penetration and create strategic partnerships to position Akabanga Chili Oil as a household staple in Nigerian homes and restaurants.