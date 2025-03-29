Ajuri Ngelale Hails Tinubu as Mentor and Father in Birthday Message

Former Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale has expressed profound admiration for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, referring to him as a mentor and father in a touching birthday message.

In his statement titled My Father, My President, Happy Birthday, Ngelale reminisced on his early days in the administration, revealing that he initially viewed Tinubu only as his boss and Nigeria’s leader. However, as he worked closely with the President, he found in him a mentor of immense wisdom and a father figure in the truest sense.

Ngelale praised Tinubu’s resilience, describing him as the Last Man Standing, a title that reflects not just his political tenacity but also his unwavering support for those under his guidance. He highlighted Tinubu’s ability to withstand institutional forces, navigate complex political landscapes, and remain a steadfast ally to those facing adversity.

“For those who have the rare privilege of knowing him, he is the last man standing in your corner when all odds are stacked against you; rooting you on and guiding you to success,” Ngelale wrote.

He credited the President for imparting invaluable lessons on mentorship, patience, strategic restraint, and the power of persuasion. According to Ngelale, Tinubu’s leadership is defined by his ability to inspire and uplift others, ensuring that the torch of progress is passed on to the next generation.

In his heartfelt conclusion, Ngelale prayed for divine strength, wisdom, and good health for the President, affirming his gratitude for Tinubu’s commitment to national development.

“Daddy, I thank you for making the selfless and deliberate choice to use your life’s candlelight to kindle the candle flames of those who will illuminate this dark world for generations to come,” he wrote.

The message has since resonated across political circles, further cementing Tinubu’s image as a transformative leader dedicated to the growth of Nigeria and its people.