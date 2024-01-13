Ajofia Nnewi: One of the most dreaded masquerades in Igbo land

In the realm of Igbo masquerade festivals, there is one masquerade that stands above the rest, Ajofia Nnewi. Operating from the ancient town of Nnewi in Anambra State, this masquerade has earned a reputation as the most feared and respected in Igbo land.

The name Ajofia means evil forest. This shows how mysterious the masquerade is. As the most respected and feared masquerade, below are the features which make it unique.

Impressive Size: Standing at approximately 10 feet tall, Ajofia is accompanied by a procession of over 50 men who assist in setting up the grand masquerade and provide guidance throughout its performance.

2: Eerie Adornments: The masquerade’s body is adorned with a variety of dead animals, live animals, and crawling insects, enhancing its other worldly presence.

3: Mysterious Smoke: Smoke is often seen emanating from Ajofia Nnewi’s head, adding to its enigmatic nature.

4: Symbolic Significance: Ajofia always carries a traditional symbol called “anunu ebe,” a tree under which no bird perches and no plant can grow. This tree holds powerful medicinal properties and is revered in Nigerian mythology.

5: Musical Legacy: The Ajofia Nnewi masquerade has a popular song that has been recorded and performed by various masquerades and Igbo traditional music groups.

Traditionally, this masquerade does not perform in front of women. To secure its presence at an event, it reportedly commands a fee of around half a million naira.

Beyond its entertainment value, there is speculation that Ajofia Nnewi possesses spiritual powers, believed to attract good fortune wherever it appears.