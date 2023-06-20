Ajimobi’s wife denies Commissioner offer from Makinde

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Wife of a former governor of Oyo State, Dr. (Mrs.) Florence Ajimobi, has refuted allegations of offer of commissioner slots from Governor Seyi Makinde of the state.

According to a statement reacting to an online publication, on behalf of Mrs. Ajimobi, a former Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy to the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, said there was no time that such overture was made to Mrs. Ajimobi.

“This news is strange to us. We can state categorically that at no time was such an offer discussed. Mrs Ajimobi holds the governor in high regards. He has continued to exhibit good leadership traits while playing the politics of a unifier with the aim of bringing peace to the state.

“However, the report about commissionership slots overture could only be attributed to mischief-makers,” Tunji said.

The statement also puts the record straight on the role of Mrs. Ajimobi during the 2023 general elections, saying, “Mrs. Ajimobi, who was the Oyo State Coordinator of the Oyo State Tinubu/Shettima (OTISHE) Women Presidential Campaign Organisation, worked for the victory of the presidential candidate of the party.

“During the period, she engaged various stakeholders in the state, such as the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), trade associations, market men and women, Moslem women groups, youths and students bodies, among others, in the build-up to the elections.

“To her joy, her modest contribution led to an overwhelming victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with Oyo State having the highest votes in the South-West states of Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo.”

She enjoined “the mischief-makers to desist from propaganda aimed at further tearing the party apart.”

Tunji added that “she is committed, more than before, to the unity of the party; and she has put all the targeted attack on her during the electioneering period behind her, while enjoining all the stakeholders to continue to look for the peace and stability of the party.”

He added that she promised to work more with other stakeholders to achieve a lasting peace in the state.

