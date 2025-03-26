Ajayi Crowther varsity alumni launches website, new branches in UK, US, Canada

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

The Ajayi Crowther University Alumni Association has expanded its global network with the launch of new branches in three countries, including the United States of America, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The association has also launched new branches in Abuja, Lagos, and Ibadan, Oyo State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the alumni’s president, Busoye Ogunlade, and made available to journalists in Ibadan on Monday.

Ogunlade said the alumni inaugurated new executives that would run the affairs of the organisation in the aforementioned countries and states for the next three years.

The new branch executives were stated as: ACU Alumni, United States Coordinator, Temitope Okegbemiro;

ACU Alumni, United Kingdom (UK) Coordinator, Omowumi Yewande Ajayi;

ACU Alumni, Ibadan Branch Coordinator, Oni Ayodeji Emmanuel; ACU Alumni, Lagos Branch Coordinator, Oluwatobiloba, Babatunde-Ayoola; ACU Alumni Abuja Branch Coordinator, Slim-Wonah Oluwaseun Oluwatomi (nee Adetayo); and ACU Alumni Canada Coordinator, Seyi Adepoju.

According to him, it was part of his manifesto, when he contested for the position of the alumni’s president that he would expand the alumni association across the globe, adding that the new branches were an exclusive launch pad for excellence.

Ogunlade said the alumni association had enjoyed full collaboration with the university and would look into ways to establish an endowment fund for research and support lecturers to mitigate brain drain.

Mr. Ogunlade noted that the support given to them by the management of the institution culminated in the successful launch of the new branches.

He urged graduates of the institution to play complementary role in driving reform and development in ACU, even as the university celebrates her 20th anniversary this year.

He said the new executives who would hold the affairs of each chapter consisted of senior pub