Ajaokuta Steel Coy be considered matter of national interest – Kogi Rep insist

By Idris Ahmed

With the alleged international conspiracy against the Nigeria Ajaokuta Steel Company, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and National Assembly have been urged to be patriotic and take necessary steps to ensure the nation’s economic strength.

A new member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Sani Egidi Abdulrahim, representing Ajaokuta federal constituency, said very soon the National Assembly will be engaged with a fresh motion to consider the status of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

He said with Ajaokuta Steel Company resuscitated,millions of Nigerians will benefit as either employees or business concerns.

Hon. Abdulrahim stated that with the dwindling fuel fortunes and attendant hardship, the Tinubu administration should take advantage of the Ajaokuta Steel Company to bring back the era of economic boom in Nigeria.

The legislator therefore appealed to the members of the National Assembly to support the move he will be presenting for the resustitation of the ailing steel company.

It has been alleged that the military and some past civilian administrations have compromised national interest in their bid to weaken Nigeria’s economic potential by killing the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The international conspiracy theory has and continue to drag backward the nation’s technological innovations and advancement.

According to some economists and analysts, Nigeria could have advanced in technology if the Ajaokuta Steel Company was developed.

