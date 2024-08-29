Ajaero’s summon: NLC directs members to occupy Police Headquarters nationwide today

By Ukpono Ukpong

The last has not been heard of the face-off between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Police Force following recent police summons issued to the Congress’s President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, as the summon, which is scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2024, has sparked a nationwide call to action within the labour movement.

This is as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on its affiliates and state councils across the country to mobilise members for a peaceful procession and prayer session at the Police Headquarters nationwide today, in response to the recent police summons issued to its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

In a letter by the NLC General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, and addressed to all affiliates and state councils, he directed all CWC members resident in Abuja and other members to assemble and accompany the President to the Police Headquarters when he appears for interrogation on what the NLC described as “trumped-up charges”.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s high food inflation drives households to the…

“In response to the recent summons by the Nigeria Police Force for our President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, to appear for interrogation on trumped-up charges on Thursday, August 29, 2024, we call on all NLC affiliates and state councils to mobilise their members in Abuja and across the states to show solidarity.

“Details for Participation: In Abuja: All CWC members resident in Abuja and other members are expected to assemble at the National Headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress by 8:00 am on Thursday, August 29, 2024 to accompany the President to the Police for the scheduled interaction.

“In State Capitals: Members should gather at their respective state secretariats of Congress. From there, they will embark on a peaceful procession to their State Police Headquarters, where they will hold a prayer session until the President’s interaction with the Police is concluded.

“This peaceful march is a united stand against the unjust actions aimed at intimidating our leadership and stifling the voice of Nigerian workers. We urge all members to remain peaceful and orderly throughout the procession and prayer session.”

While emphasising the importance of maintaining peace and order during these events, the NLC strongly warned that any detention of Comrade Ajaero by the authorities would trigger an indefinite nationwide strike by Nigerian workers.

This, according to the NLC, would be a response to what it perceives as an attack on the rights and integrity of the labour movement in Nigeria.

“If, for any reason, the President is detained, all workers nationwide shall proceed on indefinite strike.”

Furthermore, the Congress called for unwavering support and solidarity from all members, stressing that the labour movement must stand united in defending civic rights, justice, and democracy in Nigeria.

“Your unwavering support and solidarity at this critical time are crucial to defending Civic rights and the integrity and rights of the labour movement.

“Together, we shall overcome these challenges and continue to uphold justice, fairness, and democracy in our dear nation,” the statement added.