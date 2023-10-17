Ajadi lauds NNPP zonal secretary over contribution to party

By Stephen Gbadamos

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has felicitated the South-West geopolitical zone secretary of the party, Dr. Babatunde Oke, on his birthday, saying his contribution to the growth of the party is immeasurable.

Ajadi, in a statement issued on Monday, described Oke as a patriot, a grassroot mobiliser, a trailblazer and a strong pillar of the party.

He said Oke had dedicated his energy efficiently in ensuring that the NNPP was well received by the teeming youths in the South-West, saying it was as a result of this and more that he felicitated him on his birthday.

Ajadi, who was the governorship candidate of the NNPP in Ogun State in the March 2023 election, said with the likes of Oke in the party, the future of the party was bright and it is going to be a party to beat in the 2027 general elections.

“I felicitates with you on the occasion of your birthday today, Monday, 16th of October 2023.

“I wish you good health, more resources and sound mind to be able to coordinate our party in the South-West region.

“As you grow in age, I pray that God will give you more knowledge and understanding to pilot your family’s progress and our party affairs in the South-West region and the country as a whole.

“So, on behalf of our presidential candidate and party leader, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, and other chieftain’s of our party, both in the South-West and at the national level, I congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday today.

“More importantly, however, I call on you to dedicate your new age to the progress and development of our great party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP).

“As you know, the task ahead is huge. Ahead of next general election, we need to double our efforts and ensure that our party is a force to reckon with, both at the national level and in the various states in the South-West.

“Renew your energy, be more dedicated and we shall all rejoice more in 2027. Wishing you the best,” he said.

