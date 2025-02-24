Aiyedatiwa takes oat of office as Ondo Gov

By Tom Okpe

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the Governor of Ondo State, marking the begining of his four year tenure, after replacing Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed on, in 2023.

The ceremony took place on Monday at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure the State Capital, two months,after winning the Governorship election on the platform of his Party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to a press statement, made available to the Daily Times on Monday in Abuja, Aiyedatiwa took his oath of office just after his running mate Olayide Adelami around 12:59 pm.

Speaking after his inauguration, Governor Aiyedatiwa who said his administration has restored confidence in the Government among the people, promised that he and his Deputy will not rest on their oars.

He said: “I would like to assure you that the overwhelming renewed mandate you have freely given to us has further placed on us, a huge burden of leadership, and we promised, never to rest on our oars.

“We will make a solemn pledge this day, that we shall lead and govern with the fear of God and utmost dedication to the progress of the State. We will prioritise the welfare of our people, particularly, the most vulnerable among us, the poor, sick and the marginalised.”

He also pledged to improve the State, economically in the next four years. saying: “In the next four years, we will work with interested investors and our development partners, in ensuring that our Port Ondo, becomes a reality.

“We will also, facilitate investors to explore our large deposit of bitumen for Local use and export purposes, thereby generating huge revenue for the State,” he said.

The ceremony which was attended by some dignitaries including the Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, former Governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, Minister of Youth, Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, among others,

completes the succession process in the State, with Aiyedatiwa, leading the State in the next four years.

The inaugurated Governor, Aiyedatiwa was said to overcome a stiff competition from another former Deputy Governor of the State, Agboola Ajayi, who contested against him on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Aiyedatiwa’s stay at the Government House in Alagbaka, Akure, was extended when he was declared winner of the November 16, 2024 Governorship election by the Returning Officer, Olayemi Akinwumi, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State.

A former Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa ascended to power on December 27th, 2023 after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s death.

Akeredolu was reportedly dead, after a lengthy battle with illness and had before his demise transmitted power to Aiyedatiwa his Deputy.