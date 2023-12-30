Aiyedatiwa: I’ll sustain Akeredolu’s legacies

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has promised to sustain the legacies of his predecessor, the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa stated this during a candlelight procession organised by members of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Ondo State chapter, in honour of the late Akeredolu, at the Government House, Akure, on Friday night.

He described Akeredolu as a fearless legal luminary and a dedicated leader.

According to him, Akeredolu’s commitment to justice and service to the people earned him the title of “Senior Advocate of the Masses.”

“What you have done this night is commendable; it means all you were doing before, when he was alive, was not eye service but genuine love. This means a lot to me personally.

“We will ensure we complete all the ongoing projects he left behind,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa called for continuous prayers, saying, “All you can do for us right now is to continue to pray for us that God should grant all of us the fortitude to bear this loss.”