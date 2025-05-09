Airtel Nigeria doubles investment to boost connectivity, digital inclusion

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Airtel Nigeria, a leading telecommunications provider and subsidiary of Airtel Africa, has announced the doubling of its capital investment in Nigeria, a bold move that reinforces its commitment to expanding connectivity, enhancing customer experience, and accelerating digital inclusion nationwide.

This increased investment will power major upgrades in network infrastructure, expand rural coverage, and drive customer-centric innovations across the country. The initiative also aligns with Airtel Nigeria’s vision to play a central role in Nigeria’s economic growth through technology empowerment.

As part of the new commitment, Airtel is rolling out 5G technology across more sites to deliver faster data speeds and improved service quality. It is also extending its network into underserved rural areas to ensure broader access to reliable mobile services. Upgrades at existing sites include the deployment of high-capacity radios and expanded fibre infrastructure, while new fibre routes are being constructed and existing ones relocated for greater efficiency.

The telecom giant is also investing in enhanced data management through a new state-of-the-art data centre and improved connectivity to international bandwidth via the 2Africa subsea cable. To support customer service and retail access, Airtel is establishing more outlets across the country and expanding its home broadband offerings with advanced terminals and devices.

READ ALSO: Speaker Abbas calls for community based initiatives to tackle poverty

Speaking on the development, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Dinesh Balsingh, said: “Our decision to double our investment reflects our deep commitment to Nigeria’s future. We are investing in transformative infrastructure that will deliver unmatched value and make connectivity a daily reality for more Nigerians. This is not just about technology; it’s about empowerment.”

The company continues to roll out innovative solutions that prioritise customer safety and experience. Its AI-powered Spam Alert Service protects users from malicious SMS messages in real time, while its Smarter Self-Service platforms offer personalised mobile packages and upgraded call centre capabilities.

In addition to its technological advancements, Airtel Nigeria is maintaining strong momentum in Corporate Social Responsibility. Through its partnership with UNICEF, the company has connected over 1,200 public schools to digital learning via the Nigeria Learning Passport. It also recently donated N1 billion to the Federal Government’s Three Million Technical Talents (3MTT) initiative to help train young Nigerians for global tech opportunities.

Airtel Nigeria’s expanded investment is expected to create jobs, promote entrepreneurship, and support a more inclusive digital economy, cementing its role as a key driver of Nigeria’s digital future.