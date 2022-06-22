Airport concession: Minister, labour leaders visit Istanbul, Brasilia airports

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

As part of efforts to ensure transparency, inclusiveness, demonstrate sincerity in the Airport concession programme and choose the right model, Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika has led a team comprising officials of the Ministry, agencies and organized labour in the aviation industry on an inspection tour of two successfully concessioned airports.

The Minister explained that the essence of the visit to the two airports was to dispel all doubts and suspicion regarding the sincerity of the Federal Government in respect of the concession programme and to reassure the Labour force of the inherent benefits of the programme.

According to him, the choice of the two airports was based on their popularity, size and their success stories in concession which he said, will serve as a guide on the concession model and contribute to the successful delivery of the programme.

He reiterated Government’s commitment to ensuring that the principles of transparency and accountability which have been the hallmark of the process from inception will remain till the final delivery of the project.

At the two airports, the ream was presented with visual stories of their transition and positive impact of their concessions, DailyTimes gathered.

The team that visited the Istanbul Airport in Turkey and the Brasilia Airport in Brazil with the Minister included the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Captain Alkali Modibbo, the Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Matthew Lawrence Pwajok, the Transaction Adviser on Airport Concession, Dr Abba Ibrahim and the Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Michael Ohiani.

Others are the Senior Technical Assistant to the Minister, Yusuf Anas, and Special Assistant to the Minister on Administration, Ahmed Sanusi, and Secretary General of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Saidu Abdulrazak, Secretary General of NUATE, Ocheme Abah, and Adenike Adesola (CSS).

