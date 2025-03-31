Airport cargo agents lament neglect, mark 21st anniversary

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Domestic Airports Cargo Agents Association (DACAA) has lamented that despite paying heavy port charges and contributing to the economy, the association has been neglected by the airport authorities.

This is just as the association set to mark its 21st anniversary and inaugurate its new executives on April 2, 2025.

The association has been in existence for over two decades, playing a vital role in the domestic cargo industry.

In an exclusive interview, the outgoing General Secretary, Mr. Ade Ijale, spoke about the challenges the association has faced over the years, particularly with regards to accommodation and storage facilities.

“We have been moving from space to space, from Bicourtney MMA 2, and the challenges have been enormous. We have written several letters, appeared in person, and met with the authority, but they keep telling us that it will take five years. We have been operating without a permanent place to call our own,” he said.

Mr. Ijale also highlighted the importance of the association’s role in the economy, stating that they contribute to employment and play a vital role in the movement of goods.

He expressed hope that the new executives will be able to address the challenges facing the association and work towards finding a permanent solution.

The association has over 165 member companies, with a minimum of 1,000 personnel.

Mr. Ijale revealed that the association has been working towards increasing its membership and providing training and retraining for its personnel to overcome the challenges of handling dangerous goods.

On the forthcoming anniversary celebration and inauguration ceremony, the DACAA general secretary said, the purpose is to bring together airport authorities, security agencies, and other stakeholders to raise awareness about the importance of the association’s role in the domestic cargo industry.

The event will also provide an opportunity for the association to plead with the airport authorities and the Nigerian government to provide a permanent space for the association to operate.

“We want to expose all of this and use this anniversary to plead for the airport authorities in particular, and the Nigerian government, to see how they will be able to come to our aid. We need a space. We need an accommodation. If we have a place to operate, better than here, we will not have all those challenges,” Mr. Ijale said.

The association has also been working towards increasing its revenue generation, with a levy collected from individual members.

Mr. Ijale revealed that the association has been relying on individual support and donations to cater for its needs.

The anniversary celebration and inauguration ceremony is expected to be a significant event in the history of the association, marking a new chapter in its journey towards finding a permanent solution to its challenges and continuing to play a vital role in the domestic cargo industry.

Mr. Godwin Obasuyi, the newly elected President of the DACAA, pledged to focus on addressing pressing challenges and promoting unity among members.

“We are just coming onboard. There are a lot of issues on ground that we are planning to enhance,” he stated.

Among the key concerns to be handled by the president are accommodation challenges and individual member-related issues.

He also emphasized the need for stronger collaboration with airport agencies.

“We are looking at meeting some of the heads of agencies at the airport, which we feel can assist us,” Obasuyi explained, indicating a strategic approach to finding solutions.

A central theme of his address was the importance of fostering unity within the association. “As an individual in the association, we also want to look at how we will be able to bring ourselves together, that unanimous, to hold on to ourselves. We are having an individual problem here. That is the truth. I don’t want to shy away from that,” he admitted, addressing internal divisions directly.

Obasuyi also candidly described the recent election period as highly contentious. “During the period of election, it was like a war zone, not with guns or cutlasses,” he remarked, underscoring the intensity of the process.