Airport Business Summit & Expo holds July 15

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Nigerian Airport Business community, with its main stakeholders, the airlines, is set to converge once again as the annual Airport Business Summit and Expo from July 15-17, 2025, (9 am-4 pm Daily) at the NIGAV Expo Centre, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

ABSE, which is the only fully dedicated airport business convergence, is designed to address air transport concerns from an airport perspective, provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions on how to make Nigeria’s airports economically sustainable and guarantee ROI for private funding in what has been a predominantly government-dominated sector.

According to Mr Fortune Idu, the Chairman and organiser of ABSE, the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigerian Transport Commissioners’ Forum, and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority are collaborating with the Airport Business Summit group to ensure the success of ABSE 2025.

Idu said, the theme for this year’s summit is ‘Investment Opportunities in Airport Public-Private Partnerships.’

The summit aims to highlight ways to harness investment and development opportunities for airport development, viability, and intermodal corridors in the air transport sector.

He explained that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has been invited as a special guest, alongside the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, and dignitaries such as State Commissioners of Transport, Heads of Aviation agencies and Managing Directors.

“This three-day programme is packed full, starting with a training workshop on airport development by exceptional instructors, to the Special Airport State Session and the airport manager forum, which collectively create an unparalleled summit on air transport sector development essential for transforming Nigeria’s economy.

According to Idu, the session one on the first day will feature a Masterclass Workshop: Airport Revenue Planning, adding that the workshop serves as a prelude to the two-day summit and will provide comprehensive insights into the common revenue generation issues faced by airports.

“It is designed to review the airport’s existing revenue streams, resolve conflicts, and identify new opportunities for investors to collaborate with the airport in achieving its business sustainability objectives. It is open to all airport managers, airlines, aviation stakeholders, advisory committees, airport investors, and the business community”

Others include Airport Manager Pitching Presentation on Airport Business Opportunities, with the purpose of the session to provide airport managers with the opportunity to present their airports for investment and partnerships independently, while also helping them develop innovative strategies to enhance the viability of their airports. Throughout the session, airport managers will share insights to improve airports’ business climate and highlight the available investment opportunities.