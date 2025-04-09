Air Peace launches priority boarding to boost passenger comfort

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Air Peace has announced the implementation of a new boarding arrangement aimed at delivering an even more seamless, convenient, and professional travel experience for all passengers.

Under the new structure, boarding will now be prioritized in the following order: military personnel, passengers with wheelchairs or special needs, and business class passengers. This initiative reflects Air Peace’s ongoing commitment to elevating service standards and fostering a new culture of care, respect, professionalism and efficiency.

“At Air Peace, we understand that time and comfort matter deeply to our passengers,” said Dr. Allen Onyema, Chairman/CEO, Air Peace Limited.

“This new boarding policy is designed to reduce congestion, enhance orderliness, and ensure that our customers enjoy a smoother start to their journeys.”

Dr. Onyema explained that the new arrangement underscores Air Peace’s dedication to inclusive service. “By honoring military personnel and attending to passengers with mobility needs first, Air Peace reinforces its respect for service and accessibility,” emphasising that Business class travelers will also benefit from expedited boarding, aligning with the premium experience they expect and deserve.”

This development is part of a broader transformation toward a refreshed service culture. Air Peace is committed to delivering excellence at every touchpoint, from check-in to landing, and this new boarding system is just one of many enhancements underway.

Air Peace is West and Central Africa’s largest carrier, operating domestic, regional, and international flights with a focus on safety, hospitality, and world-class service. With a growing network and a commitment to excellence, Air Peace is redefining the flying experience across Africa and beyond.

The airline remains committed to expanding its global reach and further strengthening Nigeria’s presence in the international aviation landscape. Plans for additional long-haul routes and service enhancements are underway as Air Peace continues to set new standards in African aviation.

As Air Peace continues to expand its fleet and routes, passengers can look forward to further innovations that make air travel easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for everyone. The airline remains committed to providing world-class services, bridging the gap between Africa and the world.