Air Peace launches Abuja–London direct flight

Air Peace, Nigeria’s leading carrier, has expanded its international footprint with the launch of direct flight services between Abuja and London Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

The inaugural flight departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday, marking the airline’s second direct London route after it began Lagos–London operations in March 2024.

Speaking at the ceremony, Air Peace Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, attributed the airline’s success to strong government support, describing the new route as a product of responsive leadership.

“When Nigerian helicopter airline owners cried to the honourable minister of a certain charge, he removed it on the spot, in order to make life very simple for these airlines,” Onyema said.

“It is not just about Air Peace. Unless every airline in this country speaks up for what this regime has done for them, don’t keep quiet. It’s not only when the not-so-good things are done that we all shout.

“When a government is doing that which is right, let us have one of our comrades there. And let any airline who says it has not benefited from the regime of Festus Keyamo and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, let the person stand up. Let the person show up tomorrow.

“Never, not even once. I am a leader of the airline, and I can tell you better. So, today what we are celebrating is absolute patriotism, absolute love for one’s country.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, reaffirmed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to supporting local operators to ensure their sustainability and growth.

“President Tinubu gave a clear mandate — to fully support local operators so their businesses can thrive and survive,” Keyamo said.

He noted that the ministry had undertaken a detailed review of challenges facing Nigerian airlines, with a focus on addressing long-standing operational barriers.

“I’m sure you know that in the last 40 years or so, the mortality rate of the aviation sector has been very high. More than 100 airlines have come and gone,” the minister said.

Keyamo emphasised that a strong private sector is essential to economic growth, adding that the government is determined to give domestic carriers the competitive edge they need.

“The private and international airlines have been coming and going from Nigeria in the last 90 years,” he added.

The new Abuja–London route is expected to enhance connectivity, boost trade and tourism, and reinforce Air Peace’s position as a key player in Africa’s aviation industry.