Air Peace incident: NAHCO suspends personnel, commences investigation

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has suspended senior operations officials and are investigating others following Wednesdays ground incident.

It will be recalled that the ground handling company ‘s equipment rammed an Air Peace Airbus A320 aircraft, at the Lagos Airport.

A statement signed by Group Executive Director, Business and Corporate Services, Dr. Sola Obabori, read,”Management of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident of a NAHCO equipment which impacted an Air Peace Airbus A320 Aircraft, at the Lagos Airport, yesterday.

“Air Peace is the biggest privately owned airline in Africa, and we are proud to have them as one of our prime clients. We share a very cordial relationship with the Airline, and we have been together all these years serving them diligently and professionally, since inception.

The statement stated that the management of NAHCO hasa invited the relevant regulatory and security agencies to swing into action and especially investigate the subject of sabotage and take an independent look at the incident.

According to NAHCO, to enable proper and unhindered investigation, some senior operations officials have been suspended, while some others were being investigated.

