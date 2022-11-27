Air Peace gets 2 new A320 planes, boosts operations

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

In a bid to boost Air Peace operations, the airline has received two new Airbus 320 aircraft increasing the number of its Airbus fleet to 10.

According to the Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, the two new Airbus aircraft, which arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, will help boost domestic and regional operations, especially as the festive period draws near.

“These two new Airbus aircraft, in addition to the eight we already have, will further help us in strengthening our operations as Yuletide approaches and as we restart Yola, Uyo and Monrovia services and support our new connections as well as increased frequencies on specific routes”, Olisa stated.

Air Peace leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a network of twenty domestic routes, seven regional routes, and three international destinations.

