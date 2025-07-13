Air Peace experiences runway excursion at Port Harcourt Airport 

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Air Peace says it’s aircraft, flight P47190 experienced runway excursion incident at the Port Harcourt International Airport Sunday morning.

The airline confirmed that the aircraft landed safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport but veered slightly off the runway during taxiing. Fortunately, there was no damage to the aircraft, and no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

All 127 passengers on board disembarked calmly under the supervision of cabin crew and ground personnel. There was no panic, and emergency services were present as a standard precautionary measure.

According to Spokesperson Osifo-Whiskey Efe, “The flight crew handled the situation with utmost professionalism, and safety protocols were followed without fail.” He added that the airline remains fully committed to passenger welfare and continues to comply with global aviation safety standards.

Importantly, the aircraft involved has been temporarily removed from service for comprehensive checks by the airline’s engineering team. These actions, the airline stated, align with its proactive approach to safety and operational integrity.

Furthermore, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have been duly informed.

In recent years, Air Peace has maintained a strong safety record and is known for its strict adherence to maintenance schedules. Incidents such as today’s are rare and often arise due to unforeseen technical or environmental factors.

As part of its ongoing commitment, Air Peace has reiterated that flight safety remains its top priority.

According to Spokesperson Osifo-Whiskey Efe, “Our crew are trained continuously for emergency situations. This incident underscores the importance of preparation, not panic.”

Moreover, the airline has extended its gratitude to passengers for their calm response and cooperation during the event. It also praised airport officials and first responders for their swift action in ensuring that all disembarkation procedures went smoothly.

It is worth noting that safe runway excursion reports like this help reinforce public trust in domestic aviation operations. By being transparent and responsive, Air Peace demonstrates its readiness to handle contingencies while maintaining passenger confidence.

Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN h has disclosed that evacuation of the 127 passengers has been completed safely with no casualties.

According to the director of corporate communications of FAAN Mrs Obiageli Orah, advised passengers on the interim, to plan for flight delays for any departing flights to Port Harcourt .