Air Peace empowers women with free flight tickets to inspire aviation careers

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

A.s part of its robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives focused on environment, social welfare, education, youth, and women empowerment, Air Peace, the largest carrier in West and Central Africa, has brought a wave of inspiration to Umuerim Umukparo in Mbala community, Abia State.

Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to inclusion and social impact, Air Peace visited the community and awarded six return economy tickets to women, enabling them to travel by air to any part of Nigeria.

This remarkable gesture was designed to inspire women to embrace air travel and to kindle interest in aviation-related careers such as piloting, cabin crew, engineering, and airline management.

The empowerment initiative was marked by a profound atmosphere of excitement and hope, highlighting how a single opportunity can unlock doors for many.

Addressing the gathering, the Head of Corporate Communications at Air Peace, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, reaffirmed the airline’s dedication to gender inclusion and leadership.

“Air Peace is here today in Mbala community to empower women, humanise air travel, and demonstrate the power of aviation to transform lives,” he stated. “At Air Peace, we believe in the strength, resilience, and potential of women. Our Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief of Administration and Finance are all women, setting a powerful example across the aviation industry.”

Dr Ndiulo emphasised that the initiative was not solely about offering flights but about creating pathways to future opportunities. “Today, a first-time traveller; tomorrow, a pilot or an aviation leader,” he added.

He further explained that Air Peace’s vision transcends providing safe and affordable air transport. The airline is steadfast in its mission to make air travel accessible to everyday Nigerians—women, men, and youth—regardless of background or circumstance.