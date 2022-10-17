Air Peace desirous of direct flight to Israel

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has disclosed to the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam and Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Michael Freeman that Air Peace is desirous of kicking off direct flight operations to Israel.

He made this disclosure0 while visiting Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam in the latter’s office in Abuja.

Rev Pam, who received the duo hinted that by the end of November, 2022, direct flights from Nigeria to Israel may be a possibility stating that the Commission would promote it.

NCPC boss said,”having a direct flight to Israel by a Nigerian airline will curtail the issue of high expenditure and reduce absconding”. He added that it would reduce the cost of flight drastically. In his words,” our joy is that our own person, a Nigerian, will be the first to have this opportunity to airlift pilgrims directly to Israel”.

He expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for considering it imperative to pay a courtesy visit to NCPC for the first time, barely nine months since assuming office.

“We are very humble to receive you here in your capacity as one who represents the entire country of Israel in Nigeria”, he asserted, while stressing that NCPC was set up primarily to coordinate and supervise the movement of Christians to Israel and other Holy places around the world.

Pam commended the Ambassador for his zeal and doggedness in charting a way forward for Christian Pilgrimage and also applauded Onyema for his national humanitarian interventions.

Speaking, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Michael Freeman thanked the NCPC boss for all his efforts in advancing the cause of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria. He expressed delight over working with the NCPC. His words,” we have a true partnership to grow together”.

