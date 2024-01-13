Air Peace commences schedule flights into Abidjan, Cotonou

Air peace is set to launch operation into another West African route. The airline is expected to commence scheduled flights into Abidjan and Cotonou from January 22, 2024. This is another testament of the airlines management drive to connect the whole of Africa and facilitate economic prosperity in the region.

On December 28, 2023, Air Peace, resumed direct flight connectivity to Guangzhou-China, which the airlines spokesman Mr. Stanley Olisa said, is another opportunity for passengers going though Ghana to fly Accra-China-Accra, which is a new connection.

Air Peace began direct flights to China in 2022 and had since launched more international routes which include: Mumbai – India, Tel Aviv- Israel and Jeddah – Saudi Arabia in 2023. The airline is also looking forward to commencing flight operations to London soon.

Air Peace, one of the biggest private airlines in the country has a network of 21 domestic routes, eight regional and six international destinations, with a fleet of over 30 aircrafts.