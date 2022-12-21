Air passengers to face hard times as AON cries out over Jet A1 scarcity

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has cried out over the non-availability of Jet A1 popularly known as aviation fuel in the country.

This will no doubt cause nightmares for air travelers. Passengers were beginning to heave a sigh of relief with the introduction of pocket-friendly fares but the non-availability of aviation fuel will compound their issues

During a visit to the Murtala Mohammad Airport Two, queues of intending passengers were over the terminal. Dana, Value jet, Aero Contractors’ check-in counters were filled with passengers, while there was no single seat at the food court on the second floor of the departure lounge.

While Arik Air announced a 30 minutes delay due to bad weather at destinations especially Owerri and Port-Harcourt, Ibom Air was announcing the final boarding call to the same destination.

But the spokesman for the AON, Chief Obiora Okonkwo in a media release alerted air travellers of impending disruptions in scheduled flight operations due to the scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as JET-A1, which reared its ugly head again in the past few days.

Chief Okonkwo said the scarcity will no doubt force airlines to reschedule flights leading to late operations and, or, cancellations.

“This unintended development is a pain on airline operators and a stain on the industry especially at this time of mass movement of people for the Christmas and New Year festivities”.

“While we do our utmost best to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, we plead the understanding of the traveling public in the circumstance”.

AON called on the concerned authorities including product importers and marketers to do their best to resolve the ugly situation so as to ease the stress it brought on the travelling public.

“We remained committed to doing all that was necessary to ensure seamless services and safe air travels in the country”, he said.

