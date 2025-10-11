Aide dismisses defection rumours, says Suswam’s attendance at Alia’s dinner ‘not political’

Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue State, is not defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), his media aide, Bede, has said, dismissing reports of an alleged defection as “an unholy rumour”.

In a statement on Friday, Bede said claims that the former governor would officially join the APC at a state dinner hosted by Governor Hyacinth Alia were “false, mischievous, and without any iota of truth.”

“Moments ago, I received telephone calls from well-meaning Benuelites and leaders, alerting me to trending news on Benue’s social media space purporting that the former governor, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, has defected to the APC.

“Some even alleged that Suswam will be received by Gov. Hyacinth Alia this evening at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Makurdi.

“I debunk this unholy rumour with all vehemence, as it doesn’t represent the current interests of Suswam or that of his supporters across the state,” he said.

Bede explained that Suswam was merely honouring an invitation to a state banquet, stressing that it was not a political event.

“What I know is that two days ago, Alia respectfully extended an invitation to Suswam, among other stakeholders, expressing his desire to attend a state banquet slated for 10th October 2025.

“It should be noted that as a former governor of the state, Suswam is a stakeholder in the Benue project; thus, his reason for accepting the invitation.

“The former governor advises his supporters and well-wishers to disregard this rumour, as it is baseless, aimless, and a lie from the deepest pit of hell,” Bede added.