AICIS 2025: FG backs Africa-led sustainable climate, infrastructure development

By Ukpono Ukpong

The federal government yesterday expressed strong support for an Africa-led approach to sustainable infrastructure and climate action ahead of the forthcoming Africa Infrastructure and Climate Change Summit (AICIS) 2025.

This is as Nigerian government reaffirmed its commitment to regional leadership and inclusive development.

Speaking at the Stakeholders Engagement and Global Press Briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs, Engr. Nadungu Gagare, described the summit as a timely and visionary platform for collective action across the continent.

“As the world intensifies action to tackle the twin challenges of climate change and infrastructure gaps, Africa must be positioned not as a passive recipient of solutions but as an active architect of its own sustainable development.

“The forthcoming Summit is therefore not only timely but provides a continental platform to articulate, align, and activate collaborative strategies for resilient infrastructure and climate action across Africa.” Akume stated.

The SGF commended the Africa Business Ventures and Investment Group (ABVIG), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Women Affairs, the Ministry of Environment, and other stakeholders for convening the summit, which will hold in Abuja in 2025.

He noted that the priorities of the Tinubu administration, strategic infrastructure development, energy transition, environmental sustainability, and inclusive economic growth, align with the summit’s core pillars.

“These priorities underscore Nigeria’s readiness to lead and collaborate on multi-stakeholder approaches toward climate resilience and development financing,” he added.

Speaking further, he emphasized the inclusive nature of the upcoming summit, saying: “Today’s engagement is a clarion call to governments, the private sector, development partners, and the diplomatic community to align efforts, pool resources, and harmonize policies.”

He further stressed that AICIS 2025 would provide a platform for Africa to assert its voice and agency in shaping global climate solutions.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the AICIS 2025 Planning Committee, Hon. Moses Owharo, described the summit as “a landmark gathering that affirms Africa’s unified determination to address climate change through resilient infrastructure and strategic investment.”

He reiterated that the event would unite governments, development finance institutions, private investors, civil society, and technical experts.

According to Owharo, the summit has three primary objectives: to brief the media on the structure and goals of AICIS 2025; to mobilize multilateral and bilateral support; and to reinforce stakeholder alignment with the summit’s pillars, Green Infrastructure, Climate Resilience, Gender Inclusion, and Bankable Investment Partnerships.

He cited President Bola Tinubu’s statement at COP28 that, “Strategic investment in green infrastructure is the catalyst for inclusive growth and long-term climate security,” noting that AICIS 2025 echoes this vision.

“Africa must not only participate in global climate discourse, but also lead with urgency, innovation, and collaboration,” Owharo added.

While also reaffirming its commitment to gender inclusion, both speakers highlighted the active role of the Ministry of Women Affairs.

“No transformative agenda can be achieved without empowering women and integrating their voices into development and climate solutions,” Gagare said.

Owharo emphasized that AICIS 2025 is part of a continuum of strategic engagements, building on previous forums such as the 2024 International Symposium on Leveraging Green Financing in Abuja and dialogues held in Washington, D.C., and across West Africa.

Moreso, both officials called on all stakeholders, government institutions, development agencies, civil society, the diplomatic corps, and the media, to partner in making AICIS 2025 a defining milestone.

“Together, we will transition from ambition to action, from rhetoric to resilience,” Owharo said.